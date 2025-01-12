Israeli Airstrikes on Jabaliya School Sheltering Kill Civilians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 10 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes targeting a school sheltering displaced families in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, and a house in the Shejaiyya neighborhood of Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Citing local sources, WAFA reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed the Zaynab al-Wazir School in Jabaliya, which was housing displaced families, resulting in the deaths of eight Palestinians, including two children and two women, with several others injured.

In a separate attack, Israeli warplanes struck a home belonging to the Al-Hayyah family in the Shejaiyya neighborhood of Gaza City, killing two more individuals.

Additionally, Civil Defense teams managed to evacuate two wounded individuals after they were targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Kharba Al-Adas area, north of Rafah.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli forces targeted the only civil defense vehicle in Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip, disrupting rescue operations in the area.

The Civil Defense Authority in Gaza confirmed that many firefighting and rescue vehicles are out of service due to a lack of necessary equipment and spare parts.

A spokesperson for the Civil Defense told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli occupation forces are using heavy munitions that obliterate entire residential blocks.

He added that their teams are being targeted by the occupying forces, preventing them from performing their duties effectively. The occupation has also blocked the entry of spare parts for rescue vehicles, causing many of them to stop functioning.

The spokesperson emphasized that the occupation’s actions aim to maximize civilian and medical casualties, describing it as part of a genocidal policy against the Palestinian people.

The Civil Defense warned that the ongoing situation would worsen the crisis, further diminishing their ability to respond to emergency calls, especially as the need for rescue operations increases with continued Israeli bombardment.

On the military front, the Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had intercepted a rocket fired from southern Gaza toward Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom). Sirens were activated in the border area, but there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,537 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,571 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)