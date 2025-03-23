Indonesian Muslim Community Plays Key Role in Energy Transition, Experts Say

Jakarta, MINA – As Indonesia accelerates its energy transition toward sustainability, experts have highlighted the strategic role of the Muslim community in driving this change. The discussion emerged during the MOSAIC TALK event titled “Energy Transition in Islamic Perspective” held at the Jakarta Library, Taman Ismail Marzuki, on Saturday.

Stakeholders from various sectors emphasized the importance of Muslim involvement in achieving energy justice, aligning with Islamic principles of balance and social equity.

Hening Parlan, Vice Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Environmental Council and founder of Greenfaith, underscored that Muslims have a responsibility as “khalifah fil ardh” (stewards of the Earth) to protect the environment, including in the energy transition. “As Muslims, we have a mandate to care for the Earth. Research shows that Indonesian Muslims believe in the importance of initiatives for environmental protection,” he said.

Hening further explained that a just energy transition is not just about replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy but also ensuring equitable access and utilization. “The concept of justice in Islam should be reflected in energy policies so that its benefits can be felt by all levels of society,” he added.

Also Read: Indonesian Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts Again

From a corporate perspective, Anindita Satria, Vice President of Energy Transition and Sustainability at PLN, highlighted that religion can serve as an effective medium to educate the public on the importance of energy transition. She cited the “Sedekah Energi” and “Puasa Energi” programs as examples of how the Muslim community contributes to sustainability.

“Many religious teachings align with sustainability principles, and this can serve as an entry point for broader energy transition campaigns,” she noted.

The government has also committed to accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, emphasized that the power generation sector is a top priority for energy transition.

“We are working to reduce dependence on fossil fuels by speeding up the development of renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar and geothermal power,” he said.

Also Read: AWG South Sumatra Holds Mass Friday Rally in Solidarity with Gaza

In the labor sector, Prof. Drs. Anwar Sanusi, MPA., Ph.D., Secretary General of the Ministry of Manpower, pointed out the challenges arising from the energy transition, particularly regarding the skills gap in the workforce. “Without proper planning, the energy transition could create injustice in terms of wages and gender inequality,” he said. The government is working on social protection policies to ensure the welfare of workers, including women in the green energy sector.

MOSAIC TALK is part of the Ramadhan Festival: Islamic Philanthropy for Climate Action, a collaborative initiative with the Department of Politics and Government at Gadjah Mada University (DPP UGM) and Pares. The festival aims to integrate Islamic values with environmental action through various educational and interactive programs such as Sedekah Energi and Wakaf Forest.

“This discussion is a concrete step in connecting Islamic teachings with environmental preservation efforts. We want to encourage Muslims to not only be energy consumers but also agents of change in the transition to fairer and more sustainable energy,” said Abdul Gaffar Karim, a member of MOSAIC’s Advisory Board and Head of the Department of Politics and Government at UGM.

With increasing awareness of the urgency of climate change and energy sustainability, the involvement of the Muslim community in the energy transition is not only an opportunity but also a necessity. The synergy between the government, private sector, and religious communities is believed to accelerate Indonesia’s achievement of net-zero emissions by 2060. []

Also Read: Bogor’s Ukhuwah Assembly Urges Immediate Action to Stop Genocide in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)