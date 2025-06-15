SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia–New Zealand to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at 12th JMC Meeting

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters chaired the 12th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting at the Pancasila Building, Jakarta on Friday. The meeting marked the first-year review of the 2025–2029 Action Plan and discussed concrete measures to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations.

“This meeting is an important momentum to strengthen bilateral ties and achieve the medium-term goals of the 2025–2029 Action Plan,” said Sugiono in a written statement.

Economic cooperation was the main focus of the meeting. Both countries agreed to increase bilateral trade toward a target of NZD $6 billion by 2029 through simplified import policies and enhanced collaboration in the food and agriculture sectors.

The Indonesian government also expressed its appreciation for New Zealand’s support of the Free Nutritious Meal Program initiated by President Prabowo Subianto. In the field of education, both countries welcomed the increase in scholarship quotas through the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship Programme (MNZSP) and the signing of an education cooperation agreement.

In the field of sports, cooperation was focused on enhancing athlete capacity, with rugby chosen as a sport that connects the younger generations of both countries.

The two countries also agreed on a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) concerning halal standards, aimed at strengthening the halal industry and protecting consumers in both Indonesia and New Zealand.

Additionally, regional cooperation was a key highlight, including collaboration in the Pacific region through forums such as the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

“As countries bordering the Pacific region, Indonesia and New Zealand share the responsibility of maintaining the region’s stability, prosperity, and resilience,” Sugiono stated.

He emphasized that Indonesia and New Zealand are strategic partners committed to building a more peaceful and resilient region.

The IndonesiaNew Zealand JMC, held annually, serves as an important platform to evaluate the progress of bilateral cooperation while formulating collaborative steps at the regional and global levels. [N]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesia–New Zealand to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at 12th JMC Meeting

