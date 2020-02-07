Imran Badruddin Ibrahim Ready to Do Islamic Da’wah in Philippines

By: Sakuri, Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Musliminin (Hizbullah) of the Greater Jakarta Area

Imran Badruddin Ibrahim bin Watu Datu Ibrahim is a man born in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, Philippines on June 30, 1988. He is a religious lover who views the Philippines as his preaching land.

“My obsession is to spread good Islam in the Philippines, a good Islamic preacher, good lecturer and Islamic Judge (Qadi) in my country, “Imran told MINA via telephone on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020.

He has long left the country and his hometown, separated from his two glorified parents, Shaykh Watu Datu Ibrahim (preacher and cleric in the Philippines) and his mother Wahida Usmam Badruddin, his siblings (Imtenan, Hanan and Manar), as well as relatives and friends his peers who he loved. He traveled all over the world to study religion in order to achieve what he longed to be as a preacher on earth in the Philippines.

Since 2009, Imran has been on the road to study between Cullinan, Bogor and Bandung, until finally in 2012, he flew to Jordan.

Armed with pocketing a scholarship from Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, King Abdullah II’s first cousin, 24-year-old Imran began his wanderings on the land of Sham, Amman.

Imran began to realize his dream step by step from 2012 to 2020 by studying at The World Islamic Science and Education University, Amman, Jordan.

Until then, he won two undergraduate degrees at once, namely,

The Bachelor of Usuluddin, B.A Degree in Foundation of Religion which he won on September 20, 2016 and the Al-Fiqhu wa usuluhu Bachelor, B.A Degree in Jurisprudence and its origin which he recently won on January 26, 2020.

His scholarship is a provision of knowledge to know the laws of worship, muamalat, marriage, talaq, faraid or mawaris, and others.

STAI Al-Fatah Alumni and Quantum E-Business College

Before studying at a prestigious university in Jordan to get the two degrees, Imran had studied at STAI Al-Fatah, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, Indonesia, an institution of higher education within Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) group founded by the Second Imaam Allahuyarham Muhyiddin Hamidy.

Imran has also studied at Quantum E-Business College, Bandung, which was founded by Allahuyarham Sony Sugema, as the founder of SSC Group and graduated on August 8, 2010.

Imran, who is now married to Baingan Taha Ubong, is a smart with anyone. In a short time while living in Bogor and Bandung, he quickly adapted to his environment.

Within a period of around three years, he can speak Indonesian, Sundanese and even Javanese, although he is still stammering. At least now, Imran has mastered 6 languages, Arabic, English, Tagalog, Indonesian, Sundanese, and Javanese.

Educational Background

At a very young age, Imran has a fairly long education history from formal education, regular courses to online courses.

In 1998-2003, he went to Tagadtal Elementary School in the Philippines and graduated on 30 March 2003.

In 2003-2007, the school was at Milbuk Nationa High School, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, Philippines and graduated on April 2, 2007.

In 2005-2006, he studied at the Southern Philippines of Islamic Institute

and passed May 10, 2006.

In 2008-2009, he attended Jescolars Academia International

General Santos City, South Cotabato, Philippines, graduated May 30, 2009.

In 2009-2010, he studied at Quantum E-Business College, Bandung, Indonesia

and passed August 8, 2010.

In 2012-2016, he studied at The World Islamic Science and Education University, Amman, Jordan, graduated September 20, 2016.

In 2016-2020, it was still on the same campus at The World Islamic Science

and Education University, Amman, Jordan, has just graduated on January 26, 2020.

“The plan is that I will study in Jordan for five years to 15 years, if I pass the test to the Masters and Doctoral levels,” said Imran who has lived with his wife in the Amir Muhammad Street area, Jabal Amman, Amman, Jordan.

Active Online Courses

In addition to formal education, Imran also actively studying through online courses, such as:

1. Diploma in Arabic Language at A-G Center for Languages, Saudi Arabia,

graduated on October 30, 2018.

2. Diploma in General English at EF – Education First, London, UK,

passed on February 10, 2020.

3. Diploma in Global Governance at International Business Management

Institute, Berlin, Germany, graduated on May 4, 2019.

4. Diploma in American and British English at American and British

Academy, Barcelona, ​​Spain, graduating on November 9, 2019.

The People Must be United

As a candidate for world scholars who will preach good Islam in the Philippines, Imran cares about social problems and the state of Muslims.

According to him, based on the evidence of the word of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in Surah Ali Imran103 and As-Sunnah, Muslims must unite and

join in one leader.

“And hold fast to all of the cords of God as you go do jama’ah, and do not you firqah-firqah (divided) … “(Surat Ali Imran verse 103)

The word “al-jama’ah” in this verse means to be in congregation (together/united), because according to Imran:

1. In accordance with the meaning given by commentators, including Abdullah bin Mas’ud who said that what was meant was “al-jama’ah”. (Tafsir Al-Qurthuby: III/159, Tafsir Jaami’ul Bayan: IV/21)

2. The existence of qorinah lafdziyah, which is “wala tafarroqu” after the word

“Jami’an”. Ibn Kathir said that what was meant “Allah commanded them in congregation and forbade them from firqoh-firqoh.” (Tafsir Ibn Kathir: I/189)

3. Az-Zajjaj said, “The jami’an sentence is read by the text, because it becomes

haal. “(Tafsir Zaadul Masir: I/433)

So according to Imran, the meaning of the phrase “jami’an” is in congregation

in holding fast to Allah’s ropes (according to Tafsir Abi Suud: II/66).

Not all the words “jami’an” in the Qur’an mean “together (together/united),” just as not all the sentences “jami’an”

means “whole/everything”.

There are at least four verses in the Qur’an where the phrase “jami’an”

must mean “together (together/united)”,

that is, Letter Ali Imran verse 103, Surat An-Nisaa verse 71, Surat An-Nur verse 61 and Surat Al-Hasyr paragraph 14. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)