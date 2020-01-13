Mount Taal Vulcano in Philippines Erupts

M MINA – A Taal volcano in Batangas province south of Manila, the Philippine capital erupted Sunday night and emitted steam, ash, and gravel up to 6 to 9 miles up to the sky

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reports, “dangerous eruptions can occur within hours or days,” CBS News reports.

The head of Volcanology Institute, Renato Solidum, said the status of the volcano was at the highest level of 5, which means a dangerous eruption is ongoing and could affect a wider area.

Thousands of people reportedly fled from the vicinity of location and officials closed Manila’s international airport.

There have been no reports of casualties, injuries or damage, but authorities have rushed to evacuate more than 6,000 villagers from an island in the middle of the lake, where the volcano is located, and tens of thousands more from nearby coastal cities.

“We have asked people in high-risk areas, including volcanic islands, to evacuate now before possible dangerous eruptions,” Solidum said.

International and domestic flights late on Sunday at Manila’s international airport were suspended “due to volcanic ash around the airport” and the nearest air route, the Philippine Civil Aviation Authority said.

The institute reminded the public that the small island where the volcano is located more than 37 miles south of Manila is in the “permanent danger zone.”

Heavy rain was reported in several small towns a few miles from the volcano.

The authorities recorded several earthquake vibrations, felt with a roar, and a little inflation from the part of the 1,020-foot volcano.

Information has not been obtained whether there are Indonesian citizens near the scene. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)