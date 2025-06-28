SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran’s Defense Minister Visits China Amidst Ceasefire

Iran's Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh (photo: X]
Beijing, MINA – Iran’s Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in China on Friday to attend the opening of a security forum for defense ministers from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Nasirzadeh’s presence at the forum marks a significant diplomatic step for Iran, especially amidst the newly implemented ceasefire with Israel, as reported by Xinhua.

This visit is also Nasirzadeh’s first foreign trip since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran erupted.

The forum is expected to be a crucial platform for Iran to strengthen security cooperation with other SCO member states, including China, Russia, India, and Pakistan.

Also Read: Swiss Authorities Order Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to Comply with Law

The SCO, established in 2001 by China and Russia, focuses on regional stability and security. Iran, having recently become a full member of the organization, is using this forum to demonstrate its commitment to peace and international cooperation.

Previously, US President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. “This ceasefire will last for 12 hours and marks the official end of the 12-day war,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

However, just four hours after the ceasefire began, Israel launched another attack against Iran. This strike was claimed as a response to alleged attacks from Tehran, though Iran denied these accusations.

The incident angered Trump, who directly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adhere to the agreement. “The ceasefire is in effect, and Israel will not attack Iran,” Trump affirmed. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Kuwaiti Academics Call for Boycott of Universities Supporting Israeli Aggression in Gaza

