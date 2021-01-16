Mount Semeru Releases 4.5 Kilometers of Hot Avalanche

Lumajang, MINA – Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency, East Java released another 4.5 kilometers of hot avalanche clouds on Saturday afternoon at 05.24 p.m local time.

“Mount Semeru emitted hot clouds with a distance of 4.5 kilometers in the area around Sumber Mujur and Curah Koboan, currently a hot cloud avalanche point,” said Lumajang Regent Thoriqul Haq in a release from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Saturday night.

Based on the temporary visual observation report, it is seen that smoke slides to the southeast, which is thought to be from the Jonggring Saloko crater, which is dark gray in large volumes, while for volcanic ash rain it is estimated that it is directed to the north adjusting the wind direction.

“Initial estimates of the hot avalanche cloud locations are in the areas around Sumber Mujur and Curah Koboan Villages, Sumbermujur Village, Candipuro District,” he said.

Regarding the status of the mountain, currently Mount Semeru is still at level II or alert and the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) is conducting further evaluations.

Meanwhile, the people living around Sumber Mujur Village and Curah Koboan Village and their surroundings need to be vigilant in facing potential disasters that can be caused.

In this case, especially the people around the Kobokan River Basin (DAS) are urged to remain vigilant in the face of high rainfall intensity, because it can trigger cold lava floods. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)