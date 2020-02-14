Friday Sermon: Aqsa Mosque is Our Soul and Spirit

By: Sakuri, Waliyul Imaam Muslim Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) of Jakarta and Surroundings

إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ لِلَّهِ نَحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ وَنَتُوْبُ إِلَيْهِ، وَنَعُوْذُ بِاللهِ مِنْ شُرُوْرِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَسَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا، مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ.

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ. وَبَارِكْ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ كَمَا بَارَكْتَ عَلَى إِبْرَاهِيْمَ وَعَلَى آلِ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ، إِنَّكَ حَمِيْدٌ مَجِيْدٌ.

عِبَادَ اللهِ، أُوْصِيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلا تَمُوتُنّ إِلا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلا سَدِيدًا * يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَمَنْ يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيمًا

Friday Prayers who expect the blessing and forgiveness of Allah.

Starting the Friday sermon, the preacher invited all worshipers to pray Friday with the best praise, as Allah’s command in Chapter Al-Isra verse 111:

وَقُلِ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي لَمْ يَتَّخِذْ وَلَدًا وَلَمْ يَكُنْ لَهُ شَرِيكٌ فِي الْمُلْكِ وَلَمْ يَكُنْ لَهُ وَلِيٌّ مِنَ الذُّلِّ ۖ وَكَبِّرْهُ تَكْبِيرًا

“And say: Praise be to Allah Who has no children and has no partners in His kingdom and He is not despicable who needs help and exalts Him with the greatest exaltation.” (Al-Isra verse 111).

Khatib (preacher) also invited the entire Jamaah to pray Friday to offer prayers and greetings to our lord, Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, as a manifestation of the practice of Allah’s commands in Surah Al-Ahzab 56:

إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَمَلَائِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّونَ عَلَى النَّبِيِّ ۚ يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا صَلُّوا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيمًا

“Verily Allah and His angels worship for the Prophet. O you who believe, pay tribute to the Prophet and pay your respects to him. ” (Al-Ahzab 56)

Furthermore, from this pulpit, the preacher inherited from himself and the entire worshipers on Friday prayers to always fear Allah.

The will of piety is God’s command for all mankind from time to time, both past and present.

But if you have been warned with a will but still in disbelief, then know, indeed, the word of God what is in the heavens and what on earth belongs only to Allah and Allah is Rich and Most Praised. Sufficient is Allah as guardian of what He has, both what is in heaven and what is on earth, as the word of Allah Ta’ala in Chapter An-Nisaa 131 and 132:

ولله ما في السماوات وما في الأرض ولقد وصينا الذين أوتوا الكتاب من قبلكم وإياكم أن اتقوا الله وإن تكفروا فإن لله ما في السماوات وما في الأرض وكان الله غنيا حميدا

“And belongs to Allah that which is in the heavens and the earth, and verily We have commanded those who were given the book before you and (also) to you; fear Allah. But if you disbelieve then (know), truly what is in the heavens and what on earth belongs only to Allah and Allah is Rich and Most Praised. ” (An-Nisaa 131)

وَلِلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِاللَّهِ وَكِيلًا

“And what belongs to Allah is that which is in heaven and that which is on earth. It is enough for God as the Sustainer. (An-Nisaa 132)

Friday prayers who expect the blessing and forgiveness of Allah

Statement by the President of the United States (US) Donald Trump some time ago which proposed “Deal of the Century”, with a scheme to make the suburbs of Jerusalem the capital of Palestine, while the Old City of Jerusalem will become the capital of Israel, instantly triggering the anger of Muslims and the international world public.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas opposed the proposal by saying Jerusalem was not for sale and not for bargaining, all Palestinian rights. And the wave of demonstrations against the plan was held in all major cities in the world.

In the old city of Jerusalem is the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third shrine after the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al Mukarromah and the Nabawi Mosque in Madinatul Munawwarah.

Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam (Messenger of Allah) said:

ﻣﺴﺎﺟﺪَ ﺍﻟﺮِّﺣﺎﻝُ ﺇﻻ ﺇﻟﻰ ﻣﺴﺎﺟﺪَ ﻣﺴﺎﺟﺪَ ﻣﺴﺎﺟﺪَ: ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺠﺪِ ﻣﺴﺎﺟﺪَ ﺍﻟﺤَﺮﺍﻡِ ، ﻭﻣﺴﺠﺪِ ﺍﻟﺮﺳﻮﻝِ ﻋﻠﻴﻪ ﻋﻠﻴﻪ ﻭﺳﻠَّﻢ ، ﻭﻣﺴﺠﺪِ ﺍﻷﻗﺼﻰ

“Do not wander (far away) on your journey/safar except to go to the three mosques, the Masjid al Haram, the mosque of the Prophet sallallaahu alayhi wasallam, and the al Aqsa mosque.” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim)

However, the Old City of Jerusalem in Palestine in which there is the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Hebron in which stands the Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque, is now annexed by Zionist Israel and makes Jerusalem as the capital of the occupiers that were previously in Tel Aviv.

Friday prayers who expect the blessing and forgiveness of Allah.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is our soul, our faith and our religious law, so it is not a land problem, not a place or territorial issue.

Why? There are at least four reasons why the Al-Aqsa Mosque is our soul, our faith and our religious law, so it is not a question of land, not a matter of place or territory.

First, Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first Qibla of the Muslims before the Kaaba in Makkah.

Three years the Prophet Muhammad Shallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam and his companions in Makkah prayed to Al-Aqsa, then 16 to 17 months in Medina he still oriented to Al-Aqsa. So, if there is a question about how long the Muslims will go to Al-Aqsa, then the answer is four years and four months.

The Prophet Muhammad Shallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam felt the anxiety of leading to Al-Aqsa because the Jews in Medina and the other spoke mockingly, “Look at Muhammad with his followers, they do not want to be Jewish but are oriented towards the Qibla or our place to Al-Aqsa ”

Then, the Prophet Muhammad asked Allah for the Qibla to be changed and finally Allah set the Qibla to change from the Aqsa Mosque to the Haram Mosque.

Hope of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam was granted by Allah Azza wa Jalla with his word:

قد نرى تقلب وجهك في السماء فلنولينك قبلة ترضاها فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره وإن الذين أوتوا الكتاب ليعلمون أنه الحق من ربهم وما الله بغافل عما يعملون

“We really (often) see your face looking up to the sky, so truly We will turn you to the Qibla that you like. Turn your face towards the Grand Mosque. Every where you are, turn your face on him. And indeed the people (Jews and Christians) who were given the Book (the Torah and the Gospels) did know that turning to the Holy Mosque was true from their Lord; and Allah is not unmindful of what they do “. (Q.S. Al-Baqarah 144)

Secondly, Al-Aqsa Mosque is the destination of isra ’Prophet Muhammad Salallahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam.

This is explained in the words of Allah Azza wa Jalla:

سبحان الذي أسرى بعبده ليلا من المسجد الحرام إلى المسجد الأقصى الذي باركنا حوله لنريه من آياتنا إنه هو السميع البصير

“Glory be to Allah, who has carried out His servant one night from Al Masjidil Haram to Al Masjidil Aqsa which We have blessed around him so that We show him some of our signs (greatness). Verily, He is All-Hearing, All-Knowing (QS. Al Isra 1).

The events of isra and mira are two types of travel, namely ufuqiyah (flat trip) and amutiyah (straight upward journey).

Ufuqiyah is from the Grand Mosque to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and amutiyah is the journey from the Aqsa Mosque to the seventh heaven, namely Sidratul Muntaha.

The question is why not go straight from Mecca to the seventh heaven?

The purpose of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is that Allah wants to bind the Haram Mosque and the Aqsa Mosque in one bond.

Allah wants to glorify the Al-Aqsa Mosque as glorious as the Grand Mosque. Allah wants if the Grand Mosque is loved by Muslims then Allah also wants the Aqsa Mosque to be loved as Muslims love the Grand Mosque.

If the Grand Mosque is truly in the hearts of Muslims, then Allah also wants the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be in the hearts of Muslims.

But this has not become a reality because many Muslims when asked about Al Aqsa just do not understand, in which city, in which country do not know, even the name Al Aqsa has just heard.

Third, Al Quds is Al Barokaat, which is the blessed earth, written in plural words.

The blessings of the earth Al-Quds are mentioned in five verses in the Qur’an, the word of Allah subhanahu wa Ta’ala:

1. سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَىٰ بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلًا مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِ ََََََََََََََََ

“… from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque which is blessed around him …” (Surat al-Isra [17]: 1).

2. وَنَجَّيْنَاهُ وَلُوطًا إِلَى الْأَرْضِ الَّتِي بَارَكْنَا فِيهَا لِلْعَالَمِينَ

“And We saved Ibrahim and Lut to a country that We have blessed for all humans”. (Surah Al-Anbiya 71).

3. وَلِسُلَيْمَانَ الرِّيحَ عَاصِفَةً تَجْرِي بِأَمْرِهِ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ الَّتِي بَارَكْنَا فِيهَا ََُُُُُُُُُُُِِِِِِِِِۚ

“And (We have subdued) for Solomon a very strong wind that blows with his orders to the land that We have blessed. And we are all knowing everything “. (Surat Al-Anbiya 81).

4. وجعلنا بينهم وبين القرى التي باركنا فيها قرى ظاهرة وقدرنا فيها السير سيروا فيها ليالي وأياما آمنين

“And we made it between them and between the countries which We bestowed upon him, several neighboring countries and We determined between those countries (distances) travel. Walk safely in those cities at night and during the day “. (QS Saba 18).

5.وأورثنا القوم الذين كانوا يستضعفون مشارق الأرض ومغاربها التي باركنا فيها وتمت كلمت ربك الحسنى على بني إسرائيل بما صبروا ودمرنا ما كان يصنع فرعون وقومه وما كانوا يعرشون

“And We have destroyed the oppressed people, the lands of the eastern part of the earth and the western parts which We have blessed him. And your Lord’s good words (as a promise) have been completed for the Children of Israel because of their patience. And We destroy what Pharaoh and his people have made and what they have built. ” (Surat al-Araf 137).

Friday prayers who expect the blessing and forgiveness of Allah.

Blessing applies also in Gaza because Gaza is part of the State of Sham that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala kafalaha sufficed that Allah became the kifal (financial security) of the population of Sham even though hisyar (blockade) was applied in Gaza in such a way from 2007 to the present or 13 years. Closed land and sea air entrances.

A Gaza scholar Shaykh ath Aathof on a religious occasion in Gaza in front of volunteers for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital Phase II, recounted when he was young working on his fields, but now his property is under the Zionist control. In the past it was still possible to return from Gaza to the rice fields. Now it can’t anymore because access to it is closed by the Zionists.

However, he remained optimistic by saying, “Please close all the doors, land and sea air, but will not be able to close the blessing door of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.”

His belief in God’s grace is one hundred percent. In fact it can be proven that he never went to sleep when he didn’t sleep.

That means that sustenance is God who regulates. Blocked in such a way by the enemies of God, but the door of God remains open.

Fourth, Al-Quds is also called Ardlu Anbiya (the earth of the prophets), as we know the Prophet Jacob and his children lived in Palestine, as well as the Prophet Sulaiman, the Prophet Jesus and the Prophet Abraham. Even the Prophet Ibrahim’s grave is in the city of Al Khalil whose naming the city came from the title of Prophet Ibrahim, he was titled Khalilul Rohman or lover of God.

Referred to as the earth of the prophets because the Prophet Muhammad had as a child invited by his uncle Abu Talib to trade in Al-Quds.

Once one day, Abu Talib was still taking care of his business while little Muhammad was left with merchandise belonging to his uncle.

Then there was a priest who came to him and when he saw the face of little Muhammad then he said that he (Muhammad) was a prospective prophet. That is well known to them priests.

So, the Prophet Muhammad had visited Al Quds twice the first time when he was a child when he was brought to trade by his uncle, and the second was when he was in Islam.

اللَّهُمَّ أَعِزَّ الْإِسْلَامَ وَ الْمُسلِمِين

O Allah, glorify Islam and the Muslims

اللَّهُمَّ انْصُرْ إِخْوَاننَاَ الْمُسلِمِين وَ المُجَاهِدِينَ فِي فِلِسْطِين

O Allah, help the Muslims and Mujahideen in Palestine

اللَّهُمَّ ثَبِّتْ إِيمَانَهُمْ وَ أَنْزِلِ السَّكِينَةَ عَلَى قُلُوبِهِم وَ وَحِّدْ صُفُوفَهُمْ

O Allah, confirm their faith and bring peace in

in their hearts and unite their ranks

اللَّهُمَّ أَهْلِكِ الْكَفَرَةَ وَ المُشْرِكِينَ

O God, destroy the kuffar and the idolaters

اللَّهُمَّ دَمِّرِ الْيَهُود وَ شَتِّتْ شَمْلَهُم وَفَرِّقْ جَمْعَهُمْ

O God, destroy the Jews and divorce their unity

اللَّهُمَّ انْصُرْ المُجَاهِدِينَ عَلَى أَعْدَائِنَا أَعْدَاءَالدِّين

O Allah, win the Mujahideen over our enemies the enemies of religion

أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ. فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْمُ

