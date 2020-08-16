Al-Quran and Natural Science

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

The Holy Al-Quran does not only talk about divinity, religious law, morals, humanity and others, but also talk about science, including natural science.

So, learning natural sciences is the same as studying the Quran. There is no dichotomy in religious knowledge and general knowledge, because essentially all knowledge comes from God.

Allah has created the universe. So, the knowledge to know the secrets of the universe is in the Quran.

If there is a Muslim become a doctor, engineer, pharmacologist, architect, and others based on science. It is part of practicing the Quran. They also will always include the values of the Quran in their work.

Here are some of the verses of the Quran that speak of Natural Science:

1. Surah Ali Imran verse 190

إِنَّ فِى خَلۡقِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٲتِ وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ وَٱخۡتِلَـٰفِ ٱلَّيۡلِ وَٱلنَّہَارِ لَأَيَـٰتٍ۬ لِّأُوْلِى ٱلۡأَلۡبَـٰبِ

“Indeed, in the creation of the heavens and the earth and the alternation of the night and the day are signs for those of understanding.”

Explanation : This verse referring to the sky in its height and spaciousness, the earth in its expanse and density, the tremendous features they have of rotating planets, seas, mountains, deserts, trees, plants, fruits, animals, metals, and various beneficial colors, scents, tastes, and elements. All of Allah’s creation.

2. Surah Al-Anbiya verse 33

وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلَّيۡلَ وَٱلنَّہَارَ وَٱلشَّمۡسَ وَٱلۡقَمَرَ‌ۖ كُلٌّ۬ فِى فَلَكٍ۬ يَسۡبَحُونَ

“And it is He who created the night and the day and the sun and the moon; all [heavenly bodies] in an orbit are swimming.”

Explanation: The use of the words kullun (all) and yasbahun (float) in the plural (for more than two). this indicates that not only the sun and the moon but all the heavenly bodies are floating in their own separate orbits and none of them is fixed or stationary.

These verse is capable of being interpreted in the modern scientific terms in accordance with the present day conceptions of Physics, Biology, and Astronomy.

3. Surah Yunus verses 5

هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ ٱلشَّمۡسَ ضِيَآءً۬ وَٱلۡقَمَرَ نُورً۬ا وَقَدَّرَهُ ۥ مَنَازِلَ لِتَعۡلَمُواْ عَدَدَ ٱلسِّنِينَ وَٱلۡحِسَابَ‌ۚ مَا خَلَقَ ٱللَّهُ ذَٲلِكَ إِلَّا بِٱلۡحَقِّ‌ۚ يُفَصِّلُ ٱلۡأَيَـٰتِ لِقَوۡمٍ۬ يَعۡلَمُونَ

“It is He who made the sun a shining light and the moon a derived light and determined for it phases – that you may know the number of years and account [of time]. Allah has not created this except in truth. He details the signs for a people who know.”

Explanation: Allah tells us about the signs He created that are indicative of His complete power and great might. He made the rays that come forth from the bright sun as the source of light, and made the beams that come forth from the moon as light.

Allah made the dominion of the sun in the daytime and the moon in the night.

4. Surah Ar-Ruum verse 48

ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى يُرۡسِلُ ٱلرِّيَـٰحَ فَتُثِيرُ سَحَابً۬ا فَيَبۡسُطُهُ ۥ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ كَيۡفَ يَشَآءُ وَيَجۡعَلُهُ ۥ كِسَفً۬ا فَتَرَى ٱلۡوَدۡقَ يَخۡرُجُ مِنۡ خِلَـٰلِهِۦ‌ۖ فَإِذَآ أَصَابَ بِهِۦ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنۡ عِبَادِهِۦۤ إِذَا هُمۡ يَسۡتَبۡشِرُونَ

“It is Allah who sends the winds, and they stir the clouds and spread them in the sky however He wills, and He makes them fragments so you see the rain emerge from within them. And when He causes it to fall upon whom He wills of His servants, immediately they rejoice.”

Explanation: Here Allah explains how He creates the clouds that rain the water.

Allah is He Who sends the winds, so that they raise clouds from the sea, or from whatever Allah wills. And spread them along the sky as He wills.

5. Surah Al-Ghasyiyah verses 17-20

أَفَلَا يَنظُرُونَ إِلَى ٱلۡإِبِلِ ڪَيۡفَ خُلِقَتۡ (١٧) وَإِلَى ٱلسَّمَآءِ ڪَيۡفَ رُفِعَتۡ (١٨) وَإِلَى ٱلۡجِبَالِ كَيۡفَ نُصِبَتۡ (١٩) وَإِلَى ٱلۡأَرۡضِ كَيۡفَ سُطِحَتۡ (٢٠)

“Then do they not look at the camels – how they are created? And at the sky – how it is raised? And at the mountains – how they are erected? And at the earth – how it is spread out?”

Explanation: These verses talk about how the power of Allah created the camel (Biology), sky, mountains and earth (Geography).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)