Al-Quds Ambassador: Al Aqsa Liberation is the Responsible of All Muslims

Jakarta, MINA – International Al-Quds Ambassador, Ali Farkhan Tsani said the Al Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings which are full of blessings are the responsible of Muslims wherever they are and whatever their position.

“It is not justified that the Al Aqsa Mosque is an honorable place of value, desecrated by the Israeli Zionists. For this reason, it is the responsibility of all of us to jointly free him and restore his sanctity,” he said in a Webinar on the 54th Anniversary of the Burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Humanitarian Institute on Friday night.

“Al Aqsa Mosque is the heart of the struggle of Muslims. The heartbeat and pulse of the movement of the Muslims where when the heart of the Islamic world is tarnished, languishing and smoldering, then the entire Islamic world will light up. Especially in Indonesia, which is predominantly Muslim. This is because the position of Aqsa and our brothers in Palestine cannot be separated from Muslims everywhere,” said Ali Farkhan, who is also Senior Editor of the Mi’raj News Agency.

He said, in the Indonesian context, stated in the 1945 Constitution, that colonialism on earth must be abolished, including Palestine, the only country that is still colonized in this modern era. This was also announced by the Muslim Community to reject every slander of colonialism and tyranny of a nation against another nation.

Ali Farkhan also said that currently the Palestinian resistance activities are increasingly burning, not only in the Gaza Strip but also in the West Bank. Resistance is an effective way to stop Israeli Zionists from Palestine.

According to him, the current conditions are right for the factions in Palestine to carry out reconciliation. This must be strengthened because various methods, efforts and whatever is done must be through unity within the country itself, namely through reconciliation, so that in the struggle there will be no differences.

“God willing, we are sure that the unity of the Muslims in Palestine and various countries in the world will be able to realize the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque because it has been God’s promise,” he said.

Ali Farkhan Tsani appeared as a speaker with Dr. Abdullah Maruf, Researcher and specialist in Al Quds Science and Al Aqsa Mosque, and Lecturer at Istanbul University, Turkiye.

In the introduction to the webinar, the Main Advisor of AWG Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur called for Muslim unity to free the Al Aqsa Mosque. He said that based on the experiences of the history of the Al Aqsa Mosque, it cannot be liberated without unity.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidium of the AWG, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, in his remarks said that the 54th anniversary of the burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque was intended for Muslims to remember this incident and that the Jewish Zionists have not stopped committing blasphemy and desecration of the first qibla of Muslims. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)