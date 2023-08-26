The Main Cause of Burning of Al Aqsa is Israeli Colonialism: Dr. Abdullah Maruf

Jakarta, MINA – A Researcher and Al Quds Science Specialist and Al Aqsa Mosque Lecturer at Istanbul University, Turkiye, Dr. Abdullah Maruf said that one of the main reasons for the burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque was the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian people.

“The ongoing occupation and burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque that I am worried about is that they will continue to carry out their projects of dividing the Al Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and the Jewish people and this has been submitted as a bill,” said Dr. Abdullah on the occasion of the 54th Anniversary Commemoration Webinar of the Burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque which was held by the Aqsa Woking Group (AWG) on Friday.

“This worrying condition, with the Jewish plans to divide Al Aqsa and their programs for the Al Aqsa Mosque, is worried that some Muslims think that the Al Aqsa Mosque belongs to the Jews and that is what they are projecting in the future, so that all Muslims and all people will think The Al Aqsa Mosque belongs to the Jews,” he added.

On that occasion he said, the 54th anniversary of the burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque would always be repeated every year. This is also a reminder of the dark history of burning Al Aqsa Mosque by Jewish extremists and also this is very closely related to Israeli Zionist behavior.

Maruf revealed, the purpose of burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque itself was how to arouse the anger of Muslims, to find out the reaction of Muslims. So far, they haven’t had the reaction they expected.

However, he said, the commemoration of the burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque was not a moment to be sad and cry, but rather this moment to always be enthusiastic and renew the intention and struggle for the liberation of the Majid Al Aqsa in the near future.

“We must always follow these difficult times at the Al Aqsa Mosque, we must always monitor and support the Al Aqsa Mosque with whatever we can do, with kind words and prayers. It will all be very valuable for the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Muslims there,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)