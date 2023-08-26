AWG Holds Webinar Commemorating the 54th Anniversary of Burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Friday held a webinar in commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

This webinar presented speakers as Senior Editor of MINA News Agency Ali Farhan Tsani and Researcher and specialist in Al Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque Lecturer at Istanbul University, Turkiye, Dr. Abdullah Maruf.

In his remarks, the Main Advisor of AWG Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur called for the unity of the Muslim Ummah to free the Al Aqsa Mosque. He said that based on the experiences of the history of the Al Aqsa Mosque, it cannot be liberated without unity.

The Chairman of the AWG Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, said in his speech that the 54th anniversary of the burning of the Al Aqsa Mosque was intended so that Muslims would remember this incident and that the Jewish Zionists would not stop committing blasphemy and desecration of the first qibla of the Islamic Ummah.

“If 20 years ago there was an intifada because of the strong resistance from our brothers in Palestine, the current condition of the Al Aqsa Mosque is much worse. Thousands even towards the end of this year Jewish settlers entered the Al Aqsa Mosque under the supervision of Israeli security forces. This is dangerous for the Al Aqsa Mosque because it does not demand the possibility that there will be other actions to desecrate the Al Aqsa Mosque. This is what we are worried about,” said Nur Ikhwan.

“For this reason, today we remind Muslims again that the efforts of the Jewish Zionists to desecrate, insult and completely control the Al Aqsa Mosque will never stop. In the past, when the burning occurred, the Muslims cared so much that the OIC was formed. But the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque is much bigger today than it was 54 years ago, yet the concern of Muslims is far less. So we try to hold this warning so that Muslims are really aware of the current condition of Al Aqsa,” he said.

The Al Aqsa Mosque Burning incident occurred on August 21, 1969 by an Australian Jewish extremist named Michael Dennis Rohan. The arson incident sparked a reaction as well as deep anger among Muslims. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)