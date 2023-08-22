Activists on Social Media: “Al-Aqsa Fire Still Burns”

Jerusalem, MINA – On the 54th commemoration uuof the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Jewish settlers, Palestinian activists on social media campaigned “Al-Aqsa’s fire still burns”, with the hashtags #Al-Aqsa_Our and #Al-Aqsa_Burn.

Activists emphasized that the burning was still going on, and that Al-Aqsa was in danger, that it was necessary to strengthen ties, defend and protect at all costs, Quds Press reported Monday.

The Twitter users emphasized that Al-Aqsa is still engulfed in war through attacks, violations, distribution schemes, and increasing harm to mosques fueled by the fascist settler government.

The Tweeters stressed, “The most important way to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque is to intensify ties within it and increase resistance to the occupation in all arenas.”

On August 21, 1969, an Australian Jew, Dennis Michael, set fire to the Al-Qibli Mosque in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the fire destroyed most of the mosque.

The Palestinians managed to save the rest of the mosque from destruction. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)