Commemoration of 54th Al-Aqsa Burning, OIC Affirms Al-Aqsa Only for Muslims

Jeddah, MINA – In commemoration of the 54th anniversary of the attempted burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds City (Jerusalem) by a Jewish extremist, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed the eternal bond of Muslims with the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In an official statement reported by WAFA on Monday, the OIC emphasized the need to preserve the legal and historical status of Islamic and Christian holy places in the occupied city of Al-Quds, in particular the Al-Aqsa/Al-Haram Ash-Sharif Mosque with a total area of ​​144 dunums, as a place of worship purely for Muslims only.

The OIC also affirms that the city of Jerusalem (Al-Quds), the capital of the State of Palestine, is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and rejects any actions or decisions aimed at changing its geographical or demographic character, as well as any attempts to impose the allegation of Israeli sovereignty over this city and its sanctity, as illegal and unlawful acts under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

“On this ominous anniversary, the OIC calls on the international community, especially actors in the international arena, to remedy the historical injustices that have befallen the Palestinian people by ending the Israeli colonial occupation and enabling Palestinians to regain their legitimate rights, including their right to return, and the formation of their independent state on the border of June 4, 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital,” wrote the OIC statement.

“In addition, the realization of the vision of a two-state solution based on relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, which still represents, with all its natural elements and sequences, a political and legal reference and a historic opportunity to achieve peace,” said the OIC statement again.

As expressed by the OIC, on this occasion, its appreciation and admiration for the Palestinian people who are firm in their land defending its sanctity, it reaffirms its unwavering solidarity and support for its legitimate national rights and calls for strengthening support, solidarity and support for the city of Al -Quds and the people placed in it.

The burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969 was not the last act committed by the Zionists to expel Muslims. On January 12, 2021, the Zionists carried out the Judaization of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Israeli Zionists are trying to claim the Al-Buraq area on the pretext that they are carrying out renovations and excavations. Al-Buraq is the name used by Muslims to refer to the Western Wall which is the place where the Prophet Muhammad, Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, tied the Buraq on his way to Al Quds before ascending to the sky. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)