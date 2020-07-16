A Number of Posts Established to Flood Victims in North Luwu

Masamba, North Luwu, MINA – Humanitarian Agency Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) establish a relief post as an information center and distribution of aid for residents affected by flooding in Masamba District, North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi.

Flash floods devastated Masamba on Tuesday night. The overflow of the Masamba River and high rainfall made the homes of residents submerged in water and mud as high as 1.5 meters. Floods also carry material containing logs, rubbish, and mud, according to information received by MINA.

“The post was established as a center for information and distribution assistance for flood affected residents in Masamba District,” explained South Sulawesi ACT Program Head Andy Syurganda Haruna on Wednesday.

Andy explained through the post, coordination and distribution of aid were sought more quickly by the victims.

According to Syurganda’s report, the hysterical cry of residents asking for help on Monday night made the agreement even more tense.

“In the Patambua area, for example, one of the affected points was quite severe, asking for 38 people to disappear while around 200 households in Meli Village fled to the highlands. Among the missing residents are child ones, 8 years old which have not been approved,” he add.

The Main Humanitarian Command Post is located at the South Sulawesi ACT office on Sultan Alauddin street in Makassar City, while the regional command posts are opened in three locations. Two posts are in Masamba Subdistrict, namely on Muh Hatta street in front of the Central Market of Masamba and on Jalan Rambutan, Baliase Village, while another post in Palopo City, is on Garuda street No. 7C, Rampoang Village, Bara District.

According to data from the team, ACT’s Disaster Emergency Response at the disaster site, the needs needed by tourists prepared, clean air, sanitation equipment, blankets, gloves, clothing, medicines and others.

“The benefactors around Makassar can directly deliver aid to the command post which is also managed by our regional command post in North Luwu,” he concluded. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)