Wife of A Volunteer Construction Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Passed Away

Wonogiri, MINA – Karni, wife of Paidi bin Kromo Joyo, an Indonesian volunteer who is currently building the second phase of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza, Palestine, passed away on Sunday morning in his hometown in Slogohimo, Wonogiri, Central Java.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun, has died Karni bint Kasidi, wife of one of our volunteers who is currently carrying out the mandate to build Indonesian Hospital initiated by MER-C in Gaza, Palestine,” the head of RSI Development, Ir. Edi Wahyudi via telephone told MINA.

The Paidi and Karni couple have two children (one son and one daughter). The youngest child is still in the 6th grade of elementary school.

From the MINA record, there are four families of Indonesian volunteers in Gaza who have been called by Allah while they were in Gaza. The four are; Mother of Muhammad Lutfi Paimin, from Singkawang, West Kalimantan; father from Sodikin, from Brebes, Central Java; Edi Wahyudi’s mother, Cileungsi, West Java, and Karni, wife of Paidi, from Winogiri, Central Java.

The entire Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), Radio Silaturahim (Rasil), Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and MINA News Agency, also mourned the death of the wife of the Gaza volunteer. May the deceased get a glorious place in the sight of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala because he has supported the struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli Zoinis.

From the total there are 31 Indonesian volunteers from Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding Schools who are building an Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. They were departed in February 2019, which means that up to now 15 months have left their families in the country (Indonesia). (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)