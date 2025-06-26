SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hospitals in Gaza on the Brink of Closure: Medical Sources

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources have reported that the few hospitals still operating in the Gaza Strip are on the verge of shutting down due to severe overcrowding in inpatient wards, intensive care units, and emergency departments.

According to a WAFA report on Wednesday, the situation has been worsened by a sharp rise in critical cases that have exceeded the hospitals’ capacity.

Medical sources said only 45 operating rooms out of a total of 312 are currently functional, with limited capacity a situation that prevents urgent and complex surgeries from being performed.

“Additionally, hospitals are facing a severe shortage of medications and medical supplies, which is especially affecting services for cancer and heart disease patients,” WAFA reported.

Also Read: Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

A total of 47% of essential medications have been completely depleted, while the shortage of medical supplies has reached 65%. The situation is further compounded by the fact that only 9 out of 34 oxygen stations are still partially operational, making it impossible to meet the needs of hospitals.

Patients have also been barred from traveling for medical treatment, with 338 cancer patients dying while awaiting referral. Meanwhile, 11,000 others have been denied treatment after specialized centers was destroyed and they were prevented from leaving the Gaza Strip.

The crisis has also impacted kidney disease patients, with 41% of them having died due to a lack of care. Patients in northern Gaza are suffering from a dire shortage of medical services after hospitals in the area were destroyed.

Medical sources also reported a critical shortage of units at blood banks, while community donation drives have been rendered ineffective by the widespread prevalence of anemia and malnutrition, especially among children and infants.

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

The health situation in Gaza has become increasingly alarming, with over 59,000 cases of bloody diarrhea recorded since the beginning of this year, alongside 254,000 respiratory illnesses and 337 cases of meningitis. Chronic disease patients are also suffering from a lack of medical follow-up and treatment, putting their lives at risk from serious complications. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Three Palestinians Killed in Violent Israeli Settler Attack East of Ramallah

TagGaza health crisis Gaza war hospital in gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hospitals in Gaza on the Brink of Closure: Medical Sources

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • 6 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

  • 6 hours ago
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Indonesia

Global March to Gaza: Civil Resistance Against Israeli Blockade

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:20 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares Jakarta as the World’s Halal Capital

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 19:02 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 500 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli-American Death Traps” in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 09:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us