Visual Arts Festival in Lampung Shows Palestine Theme

Tulang Bawang Barat, MINA – The Tulang Bawang Barat School of Art in Lampung hosted a Visual Arts Festival showcasing student-created photos themed around Palestine. The event took place at the Uluan Nugi Building within the Tulang Bawang Barat School of Art Complex.

MINA’s contributor in Tulang Bawang Barat, Yurizal Septian, reports that this annual Tubaba Arts Festival, now in its eighth year, features a variety of art forms including visual arts, painting, ceramics, music, theater, and dance.

Mustofa, a facilitator of the visual arts, under the guidance of Djogja-based artist Sufi Widianto, told MINA that the exhibition, which includes Palestine-themed photos, primarily aims to convey a message of peace.

“We all hope for global peace, without any nation destroying another,” he said.

Mustofa explained that Palestine-themed photos are being showcased for the first time this year and will continue to be featured until Palestine achieves independence.

“As long as Palestine is not free, we will keep conveying our message through paintings. We will also auction these paintings and donate 100% of the proceeds to the people of Palestine,” he added.

Mustofa detailed that the concept of Palestine-themed paintings focuses on depicting peace rather than violence.

“This is the first year we are showcasing Palestinian themes. Typically, our paintings depict peace rather than violence or bloodshed. We want students to express their hopes for Palestine on canvas,” he explained.

One of the paintings features an elephant with a watermelon body, created by students of the Tulang Bawang Barat School of Art, representing the message “From Lampung to Palestine.”

“There is an elephant with a watermelon body, which we have titled ‘From Lampung to Palestine.’ The elephant symbolizes Lampung, while the watermelon represents Palestine,” he said.

Another photo display includes a painting of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and a painting depicting an eye looking towards Rafah, with the inscription “All Eyes On Rafah.” (T/RE1/P2)

