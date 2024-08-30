US Not Serious about Pressuring Israel on Cease-fire: Hamas 

Gaza, MINA – Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri says the US supports Israel’s stance against a cease-fire, reflecting Washington’s lack of seriousness in stopping Tel Aviv’s attacks on Gaza.

Zuhri told Anadolu Agency that the US isn’t serious about pressuring Israel to agree to a Gaza cease-fire, noting that Israel continues to impose new conditions with US backing.

He stated that the delays in achieving a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza were due to this situation.

“Hamas accepted the proposal from Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators on July 2, but Israel imposed new conditions, despite it being based on principles outlined in President Joe Biden’s speech and UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

Regarding Hamas’ stance, Zuhri said: “We reaffirmed our commitment to the proposal announced on July 2 and are waiting for a plan to implement this agreement.”

Addressing the future of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, he added: “There is a genocidal war being waged by the occupiers in the Gaza Strip. All international parties must fulfill their responsibilities to stop these attacks and crimes.”

“We joined these negotiations to secure a cease-fire, but the occupying Israel misunderstood Hamas’ participation and continues its genocidal war in Gaza,” said Zuhri.

He emphasized that the ball is now in the Israeli and the US court, stating: “If the US administration truly wants an agreement, it should pressure Israel to stop its attacks on the Palestinian people and adhere to previous agreements.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, claimed that the cease-fire draft presented by Biden differed from Israel’s proposal and demanded new conditions.

Netanyahu demanded continued Israeli control over the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors, as well as the Rafah border crossing, and insisted on blocking Hamas members from moving north within Gaza.

Palestinian resistance to continue Condemning Israeli crimes in Palestine, Zuhri stated: “We will protect the Palestinian people and resist the occupier in all circumstances.”

Zuhri accused the occupiers of investing in the US and Europe to cover up their crimes in the West Bank.

He highlighted statements advocating for the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, saying: “This confirms that we are facing an Israeli plan targeting the Palestinian people and their cause.”

Highlighting the ongoing clashes in the West Bank, he stated: “Our people will not surrender to these plans and crimes. We will continue to resist the occupation in every way possible. Yes, there is great suffering, but the occupiers are also paying a high price.”

“We stress our commitment to the struggle against Zionist occupation and will work to advance this struggle in every possible way,” he added.

Since October 7 2023, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 40,602 Palestinians, including 16,589 children and 10,980 women, and injured 93,855.

Thousands remain buried under rubble, and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and educational institutions where people are seeking refuge, is being targeted and destroyed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)