Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Strikes Iran with Six Bunker-Buster Bombs and 30 Cruise Missiles

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

27 Views

US attack Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
US attack Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tehran, MINA – The United States launched a coordinated military strike targeting key Iranian nuclear sites, dropping six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo enrichment facility and firing 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles at sites in Natanz and Isfahan, according to Fox News and statements by former President Donald Trump, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump said the six 15-ton bombs were delivered by B-2 stealth bombers on the heavily fortified Fordo site near Qom, while the cruise missiles were launched from US submarines toward other nuclear installations.

“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” Trump wrote on social media. “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Fordo is Iran’s deepest nuclear site, built underground to resist conventional attacks. The strikes come amid rising tensions after Israel launched air raids on Iranian military and nuclear facilities on June 13, triggering Iranian retaliatory missile attacks.

Israeli sources report at least 25 dead and hundreds injured due to Iranian strikes, while Iran’s Health Ministry says 430 people have died and more than 3,500 have been wounded in Israeli attacks.

Iran has warned the US against involvement, calling any American strikes a move that would have “irreparable consequences.” Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, though the US continues to view it as a potential weapons threat. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagB-2 bombers bunker-buster conflict cruise missiles De-escalation Fordo Hannity iran Isfahan Israel Middle East military strike Natanz nuclear facility Qom retaliation Tomahawk Trump underground facility uranium enrichment US

