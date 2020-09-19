UNSC Extend UNAMA’s Mandate in Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The UN Security Council (DK) on Tuesday consensus passed resolution 2542 regarding the extension of the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for the next one year.

KThe Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that the adoption of the resolution is a manifestation of Indonesia’s commitment to support the peace process in Afghanistan.

“The ratification of the UNAMA mandate occurs at a critical point and is very much needed to support the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations which just started on Saturday, September 12, 2020, where Indonesia also participated in the opening of the negotiations,” said Retno in a media conference on Thursday.

UNAMA is a UN mission that has the mandate to support the Afghan government in several matters including political development including strengthening of government institutions, peace negotiations, upholding human rights and protecting civilians, especially children and women.

The resolution was drafted by Indonesia and Germany as co-stakeholders of the Afghanistan issue in the UN Security Council.

“I repeat, Indonesia and Germany are co-stakeholders for the Afghanistan issue in the UN Security Council. Indonesia and Germany are also leading the negotiations to discuss the resolution, ”explained the Foreign Minister.

Resolution 2542 contains several new elements that clearly support Afghanistan in the peace and sustainable development process, including: welcoming the start of the Afghanistan Peace Process (APP) on 12 September 2020.

With the adoption of Resolution 2542, in total there were four resolutions passed by the UN Security Council on the initiation of Indonesia and Germany as co-stakeholders of the Afghanistan issue in the 2019-2020 UN Security Council.

The Foreign Minister said, since Saturday, Indonesia has sent a special envoy, namely Ambassador Desra Percaya to Doha, Qatar to support the Afghanistan Peace Negotiation process through the Host Country Support Group (HCSG) which consists of Qatar, Indonesia, Germany, Norway and Uzbekistan as well as direct contact with the parties concerned.

“Indonesia together with other HCSG members fully supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and is ready to provide assistance according to the agreement of the parties involved,” said Retno.

The Foreign Minister added Indonesia hopes to reach an agreement that will have a direct impact on the people of Afghanistan, namely the creation of a sustainable peace in Afghanistan. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)