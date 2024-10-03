Jusuf Kalla and Retno Marsudi Receive MUI Mujahid-Mujahidah Awards

The Indonesian Ulema Council awarded MUI Mujahid and Mujahidah Awards to the 10th and 12th Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi at Puri Agung, Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta, Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo: MUI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council awarded MUI Mujahid and Mujahidah Awards to the 10th and 12th Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi.

MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said the award was based on the strong commitment of Jusuf Kalla and Retno Marsudi in promoting world peace, including in supporting the struggle for Palestinian independence.

“Mr. JK and Mrs. Retno always support and initiate UN resolutions on Palestine, both at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly,” said Sudarnoto who is also the Chairman of the Steering Committee in Jakarta on Thursday.

Indonesia has often been the main driver of UN resolutions related to humanitarian assistance for Palestinian refugees.

In addition, said Sudarnoto, Indonesia also became the main sponsor of the UN General Assembly resolution for the acceptance of the State of Palestine as a UN “observer” and finally as a full member of the UN.

Mr. JK and Mrs. Retno also built strong bilateral relations with Palestine, among others reflected in the organization of the OIC Special Conference for Palestine in Jakarta in 2016 which was carried out smoothly and successfully.

“The Indonesia-Palestine bilateral friendship continues to increase as well, seen in the visits of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Palestine to Jakarta, as well as the increasing frequency of consultative meetings between the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the Palestinian Foreign Minister in various ministerial meeting forums,” Sudarnoto added.

In addition, continued Sudarnoto, the close friendly relations between the leaders of the two countries are also reflected in Jusuf Kalla’s meetings with Palestinian leaders, both from the Fatah and Hamas factions.

“Mr. JK and Mrs. Foreign Minister also mobilized the spirit of humanitarian solidarity of the Indonesian people for the Palestinian people,” Sudarnoto added.

Chairman of the MUI Mujahid and Mujahidah Awards Committee Ambassador Yuli Mumpuni Widarso added that the event was attended by 250 invitees from the MUI governing council, ambassadors of friendly countries, state officials, Islamic organizations, zakat institutions, philanthropic institutions, humanitarian agencies, volunteers and humanitarian activists, and others. (T/RE1/P2)

