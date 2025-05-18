SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Mosque Council Launches ‘One Mosque, One Library’

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Chairman of Dewan Masjid Indonesia (DMI) Dr. M. Jusuf Kalla (JK) (Photo: HUMAS DMI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) has launched the “One Mosque, One Library” initiative to strengthen mosques’ roles in literacy and community development. The program was formalized through an MoU with three ministries and Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) during the DMI National Working Meeting in Jakarta.

DMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla emphasized the need to optimize mosques not only as places of worship but also as hubs for education, economy, and social welfare. “Our mission is to prosper the mosque and be prospered by it,” he stated.

Partnering with the Ministry of Education, DMI aims to establish libraries and early childhood education centers (PAUD) within mosques to instill Islamic values among children.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs targets resolving mosque land ownership issues, while the Ministry of Manpower will support the development of skilled, ethical labor through mosque-based training.

Also Read: Al-Quds Envoy: Liberation of Al-Aqsa is a Definite Promise from Allah

BTN’s support focuses on financing mosque facilities and promoting mosque-based economic empowerment.

PRIMA DMI Chairman Munawar Khalil expressed strong support, calling youth involvement essential to making mosques centers of literacy and transformation. “It’s time for youth to lead mosque-based social change,” he said.

Jusuf Kalla concluded with a vision for mosques as 24/7 community centers that remain active, modern, and true to their role as pillars of Islamic civilization.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mosque Youth Ready to Drive DMI’s 11 Flagship Programs

