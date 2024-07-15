Indonesian Former VP, Kalla Meet Ismail Haniyeh in Doha

Doha, MINA – Former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla expressed solidarity when he met Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Movement in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

At the meeting, Kalla also expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of a number of Haniyeh’s sons, grandchildren, and sisters, and all Palestinian martyrs, Hamas website reported.

Kall, who is also Chairman of the Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) emphasized solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of massacres committed against defenseless civilians.

“The Indonesian people have a firm and clear position towards Palestine and its struggle,” He said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Haniyeh praised Indonesia’s position and diplomatic role as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance from Indonesia to the people in Gaza.

Haniyeh also praised the contribution of Indonesia’s popular movement in demonstrations, and their broad solidarity with the Palestinian people.

During the meeting, Haniyeh also conveyed the humanitarian and political conditions on the ground, as well as the conditions of prisoners in Israeli prisons. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)