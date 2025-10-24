SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

The signing of a cooperation agreement between DMI and BPJS Employment for Mosque Workers (Photo: Ministry of Religious Affairs)

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Romo Syafi’i praised the collaboration between BPJS Employment and the Indonesian Mosque Council (Dewan Masjid Indonesia/DMI) in providing social security for mosque and musala caretakers across Indonesia.

“Marbots, imams, muezzins, and mosque cleaners dedicate their lives to maintaining the houses of Allah. They also have families and need to make a living. This social protection program is a way to appreciate their dedication,” said Romo Syafi’i.

The cooperation agreement was officially signed at Plaza BP Jamsostek, Jakarta, on Friday. The event was attended by DMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla, Deputy Minister of Manpower Afriansyah Noor, and BPJS Employment President Director Pramudya Iriawan Buntoro.

Indonesia has over 800,000 mosques and musalas and around four million active caretakers who serve voluntarily. Romo Syafi’i emphasized that their welfare must be taken seriously.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs is committed to ensuring that mosque workers receive the same social protection as other citizens. Supporting their welfare is not only a social responsibility but also an act of worship with deep spiritual meaning,” he said.

Romo described the cooperation between DMI and BPJS Employment as a “double-layered act of charity.”

“We are giving charity to those who already dedicate their lives to serving others. This initiative is more than just protection—it is an expression of gratitude and respect for their devotion,” he added.

As of September 2025, BPJS Employment has distributed Rp 49.6 trillion in social protection benefits to over 4.1 million recipients, including mosque workers under the partnership with DMI.

Romo Syafi’i concluded that this program reflects both religious and humanitarian values.

“The state must not be absent in protecting those who serve the community through their devotion. This initiative shows compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility,” he said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

