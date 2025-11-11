At World Peace Forum, Kalla Says ‘No One Wants to Be a Victim of War’

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s 10th and 12th Vice President, Jusuf Kalla (JK), called for a crucial global commitment to world peace in his speech at the opening of the 9th World Peace Forum (WPF) at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday.

Addressing cross-national and interfaith leaders, JK asserted that war only breeds suffering, and no human being desires to live amidst conflict. “Everyone wants to live in peace. No one contemplates becoming a victim of war,” JK stated in his address.

JK, who also serves as the Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), emphasized that peace is truly the core of every aspect of life, especially in the teachings of Islam. “Every day we utter the greeting —Assalamu’alaikum— which means peace. Even in prayer (salat), we conclude with a plea for peace. This shows that the essence of human life is peace,” he revealed.

According to JK, holding the forum in Jakarta reflects Indonesia’s role as a pioneer of world peace. “The execution of this forum in Jakarta symbolizes that Indonesia is at the forefront of the struggle for world peace. President Prabowo has also demonstrated similar efforts at the UN,” he said.

A Cross-National and Interfaith Moral Movement

The 9th World Peace Forum was organized by the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC), an institution led by Prof. Din Syamsuddin. The forum brought together prominent figures across various faiths, nations, and professions who are committed to peace.

Din explained that the WPF is not merely an academic meeting but a global moral movement that upholds the values of humanity and spirituality as the foundation for achieving true peace. “This forum is a moral movement of world peace creators. Because we are not the government, we operate on a moral level to disseminate ideas about the importance of peace,” said Din.

Carrying the theme “One Humanity, One Destiny, One Responsibility,” the forum highlighted the significance of the middle path in addressing global extremities. “From Islam, we know wasathiyatul Islam—the teaching of moderation, balance, and justice—while from Chinese culture, there are values of harmony and virtue. Both converge in the spirit of cooperation and mutual prosperity,” Din Syamsuddin elaborated.

This year’s forum was attended by global figures, including Timor Leste President José Ramos-Horta, former Kosovo President Atifete Jahjaga, as well as representatives from Al-Azhar University in Egypt, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Religions for Peace Asia.

Delegates from over 30 countries offered appreciation for Indonesia’s model of cultural diplomacy, which positions peace as a moral calling, not just a political agenda.

The representative from Iran, Hujjat-ul-Islām Hamid Shahriari, referred to the forum as an important platform to bridge the rational traditions of Islam and Chinese culture for global collaboration.

The presence of various world leaders in Jakarta demonstrates that Indonesia is increasingly recognized as a ‘bridge between civilizations,’ with its combination of moderate Islamic values, democracy, and Asian wisdom.

In his closing remarks, Jusuf Kalla reaffirmed that peace is not merely a political concept but a universal human spirit. “Peace is not a political agenda, but a humanitarian spirit. This forum reminds us that true civilization can only stand on peace,” JK asserted.

The World Peace Forum was first held in 2006 and has become the most consistent interfaith and intercultural dialogue platform in Asia. This 9th edition strengthens Indonesia’s position as a center for moral and cultural diplomacy on the global stage.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

