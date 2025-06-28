SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Kuwaiti Academics Call for Boycott of Universities Supporting Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Kuwait, MINA – Dozens of Kuwaiti academics are advocating for a boycott of Western universities implicated in supporting Israel’s “genocidal war” in Gaza. They assert that the suffering of Palestinian civilians since October 2023 constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The Faculty Members Association at the Public Authority for Applied Education, a union body representing academics in Kuwaiti applied colleges, expressed deep concern in a statement cited by Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

The statement highlighted independent reports documenting crimes and abuses against Gaza’s civilians amidst what it called “suspicious international silence.”

“Based on our academic and ethical responsibility, and in upholding the values of humanitarian justice that prioritize dignity and human rights, we express growing dissatisfaction with the involvement of several Western universities, particularly British universities, in research partnerships or investments with companies that provide military technology used directly or indirectly to support the ongoing aggression,” the statement read.

Also Read: Swiss Authorities Order Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to Comply with Law

The academics underscored the critical need to distinguish between legitimate academic partnerships and those used for purposes contrary to humanitarian principles. They emphasized that academic institutions should serve as platforms for knowledge, peace, and justice, not as tools for agendas that violate human rights.

The association unequivocally rejected all forms of institutional involvement in human rights violations. It deemed the continuation of academic ties with institutions supporting Israeli aggression in Gaza as a breach of academic integrity and a deviation from the University Human Rights Charter.

Furthermore, they called upon Kuwaiti students and all Arab students to adopt a genuine ethical awareness when selecting educational institutions, urging them to avoid universities whose policies or partnerships contradict humanitarian principles. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran’s Defense Minister Visits China Amidst Ceasefire

TagBoycot Israel Kuwaiti Academics Western universities

News Channel

About Us