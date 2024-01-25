Indonesian FM Walks Out When Israeli Ambassador Speeches at the UNSC

Jakarta – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi staged a walk out when the Israeli Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, gave a speech at the UN Security Council open debate in New York, United States.

A number of other diplomats were also said to have walked out when the Israeli representative addressed the UN Security Council.

It is known that this UNSC open debate is the third in the last three months. Indonesia was present at the three UN sessions as a form of Indonesia’s consistency in supporting the Palestinian struggle.

Based on the video circulating, Foreign Minister Retno and a number of diplomats walked out or left the UN Security Council meeting room on Tuesday when Gilad Erdan started his speech.

When asked for confirmation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal confirmed the walkout carried out by Foreign Minister Retno when Israeli representatives spoke at the forum.

“Foreign Minister Retno and the heads of delegations from a number of other countries left the room when the Israeli representative delivered her statement,” said Lalu on Thursday.

Previously, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi spoke at the UN Security Council open debate in New York. Retno urged the UN Security Council to act to stop violence in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestine.

“In the statement at the UN Security Council, I reminded you that the UN Security Council has a mandate to maintain international peace and security and not to tolerate war, let alone genocide,” said Retno Marsudi on YouTube MoFA Indonesia on Wednesday.

Retno reminded the UN charter which regulates UNSC resolutions that should be implemented and are binding. However, Retno questioned how many UNSC resolutions on Palestine had been implemented.

“I also remind you that the UN Charter clearly stipulates that UN Security Council resolutions are binding and must be implemented. My question to the UN Security Council is ‘how many resolutions regarding Palestine have been adopted? And how many have been implemented?’,” said Retno. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)