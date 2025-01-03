UNSC to Hold Emergency Session on Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency session today, Friday, to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly the Palestinian issue. The meeting, requested by Algeria, comes as the country holds the presidency of the Council for January 2024, Wafa reported.

The session will focus on Israeli attacks targeting health facilities in Gaza, including the recent attack on the Al-Shahid Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

During a press conference held at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Amar Bendjama, stressed that his country’s presidency will prioritize several key issues, with the Palestinian issue at the forefront.

Bendjama also announced plans for an open session on Palestine on January 20, to be held at the ministerial level and chaired by Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf. In addition, the Council will hold a special session in the third week of January to discuss the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“We hope to reach a consensus in this meeting to ensure continued support for UNRWA from the General Assembly and the Security Council,” Bendjama said. “For Algeria, UNRWA is irreplaceable and must continue to fulfill its mandate.”

Quoting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Bendjama reiterated Algeria’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause. “Since it joined the Security Council, Algeria has been fighting for Palestine. Algeria will not abandon Palestine until it establishes an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

“We stand with Palestine and all oppressed people around the world and will continue to highlight their struggle. The suffering of the Palestinian people and the dire situation in Gaza remain Algeria’s top priorities,” Bendjama added.

It is worth noting that five new non-permanent members joined the Security Council on January 1, 2024, for a two-year term ending in December 2026. They are Somalia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark and Panama, replacing Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)