UNSC Extends Golan Heights Peacekeeping Mandate for Six Months

Sana’a, MINA – The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights for another six months, Anadolu Agency reported.

The resolution, jointly proposed by Russia and the US, received support from all 15 council members.

With the adoption of the resolution, UNDOF’s mandate, which was due to expire on 31 December, was extended until 30 June 2025.

The resolution stresses the need for Israel and Syria to fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which aims to maintain a ceasefire and stability in the region.

The resolution underlines that no military activity should be carried out in the disengagement zone, except by UNDOF personnel.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the resolution calls on all parties to exercise restraint and to cooperate fully with UNDOF to prevent escalation.

The resolution also highlights the importance of addressing risks to peacekeepers, including unexploded ordnance, and ensuring adequate resources and security measures for the mission.

As part of the resolution, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urged to report every 90 days on the implementation of the resolution and the situation in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)