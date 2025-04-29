Syria Rejects US Proposal to Join Abraham Accords

Sana’a, MINA – Damascus has officially rejected a United States proposal to join the Abraham Accords, according to a report by Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

The Syrian government instead called for expanded dialogue with Washington on the issue of foreign fighters in the country.

Details reported by Syria TV indicate that the Syrian authorities responded to a list of conditions put forward by the US, which were aimed at easing sanctions on Damascus.

One of these conditions included Syria’s participation in the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain under US sponsorship.

Citing sources close to the matter, Syria turned down the offer, noting that the agreements were signed by countries without land occupied by Israel, unlike Syria, which continues to dispute Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights.

Despite the rejection, Damascus reiterated its commitment to establishing a peaceful state that poses no threat to any regional actors.

The official response also addressed the US request for the removal of foreign fighters and potential US military operations in Syria.

The Syrian government insisted that such actions require comprehensive discussions with Washington before any decisions are made. []

