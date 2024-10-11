Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on UN Peacekeeping Forces

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government strongly condemned the attack by the Israeli occupation army in South Lebanon which injured two UN Peacekeeping Force (UNIFIL) personnel from Indonesia.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thursday, the two Indonesian soldiers who are members of UNIFIL suffered minor injuries while carrying out monitoring duties at the monitoring tower at the Indonesian contingent headquarters in Naqoura, Lebanon.

Naqoura is located in southern Lebanon, in an area called the blue line. UN peacekeepers are present in the area under the mandate of the UN Security Council to support Lebanon’s stability.

Both personnel received immediate treatment at a nearby hospital and are currently in good condition. The wounds sustained by the two personnel came from a shell fired from an Israeli Merkava tank.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs has communicated directly with the commander of the Garuda contingent Force Headquarter Support Unit (FHQSU).

Against this attack, UNIFIL has also issued a statement urging the Israeli army to comply with its obligations to ensure the security and safety of UN personnel and premises.

Indonesia reminded Israel of the importance of respecting UNIFIL troops and property and ensuring the safety and security of its personnel.

Indonesia emphasized that any attack on peacekeepers is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and UNSC resolution 1701 as the basis for UNIFIL’s mandate.

Indonesia asks all parties to ensure that the inviolability of the UN territory is respected at all times and circumstances.

Indonesia also urges an investigation into the attack and that the perpetrators be held accountable. (T/RE1/P2)

