UN Peacekeeping Force Maintain Positions in Lebanon amid Isreli Aggression

Beirut, MINA – The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has confirmed that its peacekeeping forces are still stationed in different locations throughout Lebanon, with emergency plans ready to be activated if needed.

Andrea Tenenti, a peacekeeping spokesperson, confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the Israeli army notified UNIFIL on Sept. 30 of its intention to launch a limited ground offensive into Lebanese territory and requested the relocation of some forces’ positions, Anadolu Agency reports.

The spokesman added that the peacekeeping forces are continually adjusting their positions and activities in light of the current situation.

Tenenti stated, “We have emergency plans ready to be activated if the need arises,” but did not provide any additional information.

The spokesman also emphasized that UNIFIL continues to urge Israel to comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which is regarded as “the only effective solution to restore stability in the region.”

The resolution, unanimously adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and establishes a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line, the boundary between Lebanon and Israel, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

This zone is meant to be free of combatants, military equipment, and weapons, except for those belonging to the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children.

At least 2,011 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)