Ceasefire Officially Takes Effect, Ending Israeli Aggression in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli ceasefire with Lebanon officially took effect on Wednesday at 4:00 AM (local time), Al Mayadeen reported.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the governments of “Israel” and Lebanon have accepted a proposal to end the war, describing the development as “good news.”

He said that he spoke with the prime ministers of “Israel” and Lebanon and was “pleased to announce that their governments have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devasting conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.”

Biden confirmed that as soon as the ceasefire takes effect it will permanently end hostilities, thanking French President Emmanuel Macron for his “partnership in reaching this moment.”

He added that the Lebanese Army would regain control over its territory following the implementation of the ceasfire agreement.

“Over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces and civilians — civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes,” the US President indicated.

Echoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s earlier statements, Biden said “Israel” “retains the right to self-defense” in the event that Hezbollah, or any other party, allegedly violates the newly announced agreement.

Biden further said that the US and France would ensure that the deal was fully implemented but further claimed that no US troops would be deployed to southern Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)