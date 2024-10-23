Israeli Battalion Deputy Commander Killed in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces announced that the Deputy Commander of Battalion 9308 was killed in battle near the southern Lebanese border on Tuesday.

Additionally, one soldier was wounded and three others sustained serious injuries, according to reports from Quds Press.

The Israeli Broadcasting Company stated that the casualties were the result of missile strikes fired from Lebanon targeting the Neot Mordechai area, located north of the Hula Valley in occupied Palestine.

Since September 23, the occupation forces have expanded their campaign of violence in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023 in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)