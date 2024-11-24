Israeli Aggression on Lebanon Soars to 3,670

Beirut, MINA – At least 25 more people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon over the past day, bringing the overall death toll since October last year to 3,670, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry added that 58 others were wounded, bringing the total number of injuries to 15,413 since October 2023.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip. It launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on October 1.

The Israeli attacks in Lebanon have forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)