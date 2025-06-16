SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Eleven Palestinians, including children, were killed and dozens more injured on Sunday afternoon after Israeli warplanes launched two missiles at a residential building near the Dabbaneh Company in nuseirat/">eastern Nuseirat, located in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources confirmed that the victims were transported to Al-Awda Hospital for treatment. Among the deceased were two siblings, both children. The building, which was completely destroyed, housed multiple families, including those from the Ghrab, Al-Shabrawi, Abu Nar, and Shaheen families. Several people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble, with rescue efforts ongoing.

This latest attack comes as Israel continues its military assault on Gaza for the 617th consecutive day. The ongoing campaign has been marked by widespread destruction, civilian casualties, and a tightening blockade that has left residents struggling for food and medical supplies.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 65 people were killed and 315 injured across Gaza in the last 24 hours. Among these were 26 fatalities and over 117 injuries resulting from Israeli attacks near US-Israeli aid distribution centers.

Also Read: At Least 13 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

In its daily update, the Ministry noted that many victims remain under collapsed buildings or in areas inaccessible to emergency crews. The cumulative death toll since the start of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, has reached 55,362, with 128,741 injured. Since March 18, 2025, alone, 5,071 Palestinians have been killed and 16,700 injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land Near Illegal Outpost

