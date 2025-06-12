SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 55,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 55,100 as Israel’s military campaign against the enclave persists with no signs of abatement, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry reported that 123 Palestinians were killed and 474 injured in the last 24 hours alone. The total number of injured since the war began in October 2023 has reached 127,394.

The ministry added that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as rescue teams are unable to reach them due to ongoing hostilities and destruction.

Following the collapse of a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Israeli forces resumed their attacks on March 18. Since then, an additional 4,821 people have been killed and 15,535 injured.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Submits Bill to Dissolve Knesset, Push for Early Elections

The conflict has drawn international condemnation. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, Israel is also being tried at the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade

