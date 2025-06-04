Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 54,607 Amid Ongoing Israeli Offensive

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources in Gaza reported on Wednesday that the death toll from Israel’s relentless military offensive has climbed to 54,607 since the war began on October 7, 2023. The majority of those killed are women and children, Wafa reported.

The number of wounded has also surged to 125,341, while thousands remain trapped beneath rubble in areas inaccessible to rescue teams due to continuous airstrikes and ground assaults.

In the past 24 hours alone, 97 bodies, two of them recently recovered were brought to hospitals, along with 440 wounded individuals.

Since March 18, 2025, health authorities have recorded 4,335 deaths and more than 13,300 injuries, with figures rising daily as the humanitarian crisis deepens. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)