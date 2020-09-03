Indonesia Dispatch 280 Peacekeeping Personnel to Sudan and Central Africa

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Police (Polri) will dispatch 280 contingent personnel of the Garuda Bhayangkara II Task Force to carry out peace missions in the African conflict area.

The contingent that is part of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) FPU 12 UNAMID and FPU 2 MINUSCA will depart for Darfur, Sudan and Bangui, Central African Republic.

“The red and white flag on the left arm symbolizes the state, so the burden is not light,” said National Police Chief General Idham Azis while leading the ceremony to release the Garuda Bhayangkara II Task Force Contingent at the Bareskrim Polri Hall, South Jakarta on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by only 30 personnel as representatives of the troops. Not all troops participate in the ceremony in order to carry out health protocols, namely not crowding and maintaining distance.

“It is hoped that the Police Peacekeepers will be able to apply the skills and knowledge that have been trained during the Latpragas period,” said Idham.

Since 1989 until now, the National Police has assigned 2,594 personnel to become Peacekeeping Forces in UN missions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)