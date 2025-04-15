Indonesian Police Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Central African Republic

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Police (Polri) has once again deployed a peacekeeping unit to join the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The official opening ceremony for the Pre-Deployment Training of the Garbha Formed Police Unit (FPU) 7 took place on Monday, marking the start of preparations for the unit’s involvement in the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Inspector General Dr. Krishna Murti, Head of Polri’s International Relations Division, stated that Indonesia has participated in UN peacekeeping missions since 1989, deploying a total of 3,521 officers across 22 missions in 19 countries.

“The first Garbha FPU team was sent to MINUSCA in 2019. Since then, 840 personnel have been deployed, consisting of 716 male officers and 124 female officers,” he said.

Also Read: Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park Named Third Most Beautiful in the World

For this rotation, 154 officers will be sent and are expected to serve a seven-month mission. “This deployment reflects Indonesia’s continued commitment to global peace and security. Our police personnel will once again carry out their duty in a conflict zone to help maintain stability and protect civilians,” Krishna added.

He reaffirmed Polri’s commitment to peacekeeping by maintaining high standards of professionalism and integrity.

The training program for FPU 7 includes UN-mandated training modules, command and tactical drills, cultural and tradition orientation, and French language lessons, as MINUSCA operates in a Francophone region.

FPU 7 will replace FPU 6, which has completed its term of service, and is set to serve for a full one-year assignment in the Central African Republic.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)