An Indonesian Peacekeeper Died on UN Mission in Congo

Jakarta, MINA – Sergeant Major Rama Wahyudi, a TNI soldier assigned to the UN peace mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) was killed on duty on Tuesday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi expressed her deepest condolences over the death of the son of the nation.

“Highest appreciation to Alm. Serma Rama Wahyudi for her service in maintaining world peace. Hopefully, the families left behind are always given fortitude,” said Retno.

Based on reports received by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs from MONUSCO, so far there have been two Indonesian casualties from armed fighting in the Congo region.

Serma Rama Wahyudi, was declared dead, while the other, Pvt. M Syafii Makbul is still in intensive care.

“The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the attack on MONUSCO and asked Congolese authorities to investigate and bring the perpetrators to the court table,” Retno said.

Indonesia, as the 8th largest UN peacekeeping personnel contributor in the world, has always actively called for the need to improve the security and safety of UN peacekeeping personnel at UN forums.

MONUSCO is the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the 2nd largest UN mission in the world. At present there are 1,047 personnel from Indonesia assigned there. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)