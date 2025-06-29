SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Congo and Rwanda Reach Peace Agreement, UN Chief Welcomes the Deal

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres - UN Photo.

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the signing of a peace agreement brokered by the United States on Friday between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda in Washington, D.C.

“This agreement is an important step toward de-escalation, peace, and stability in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the broader Great Lakes region,” Guterres said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Praising the United States for facilitating the agreement in coordination with Qatar and African Union mediator, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé, Guterres also acknowledged the contributions of five co-facilitators appointed by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community.

“I urge all parties to fully uphold the commitments they have made in the Peace Agreement and in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures,” he said.

Also Read: Houthi Launch Another Missile Attack on Israel

The United Nations, including through its peacekeeping mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), remains “fully committed” to supporting the implementation of the agreement, in close coordination with the African Union, as well as regional and international partners, Guterres emphasized.

In a joint ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the foreign ministers of the two African nations signed the long-awaited agreement to end the decades-long, devastating conflict.

The UN stated that the conflict has displaced more than 7.8 million people. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: “Rohingya Youth Killed by Landmine While Delivering Food to AA Militants”

TagCongo Congo and Rwanda UN Secretary General

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

Congo and Rwanda Reach Peace Agreement, UN Chief Welcomes the Deal

  • 6 hours ago
International

UN Secretary-General Urges Israel and Iran to De-escalate, Calls for Diplomacy

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 14:47 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Asia

US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

  • Saturday, 29 March 2025 - 13:26 WIB
America

UN Secretary-General: Gaza Catastrophe Represents “Total Collapse of Our Humanity”

  • Saturday, 7 December 2024 - 16:41 WIB
America

Secretary-General Disappoint Knesset’s Decision to Reject Palestine State

  • Friday, 19 July 2024 - 20:29 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
International

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 20:09 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us