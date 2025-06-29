Congo and Rwanda Reach Peace Agreement, UN Chief Welcomes the Deal

New York, MINA – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the signing of a peace agreement brokered by the United States on Friday between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda in Washington, D.C.

“This agreement is an important step toward de-escalation, peace, and stability in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the broader Great Lakes region,” Guterres said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Praising the United States for facilitating the agreement in coordination with Qatar and African Union mediator, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé, Guterres also acknowledged the contributions of five co-facilitators appointed by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community.

“I urge all parties to fully uphold the commitments they have made in the Peace Agreement and in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures,” he said.

The United Nations, including through its peacekeeping mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), remains “fully committed” to supporting the implementation of the agreement, in close coordination with the African Union, as well as regional and international partners, Guterres emphasized.

In a joint ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the foreign ministers of the two African nations signed the long-awaited agreement to end the decades-long, devastating conflict.

The UN stated that the conflict has displaced more than 7.8 million people. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

