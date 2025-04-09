UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

News York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday dismissed a proposal by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to relocate the people of Gaza to other countries, stating that such a move would violate international law, Anadolu Agency reported.

Responding to a question from Anadolu regarding the controversial proposal, Guterres emphasized: “Palestinians must be able to live in a Palestinian state, side by side with an Israeli state. That is the only solution that can bring peace to the Middle East.”

He further condemned any forced relocation of Palestinians, asserting that it “is something that is against international law.”

When asked about Netanyahu’s claim that Gazans are being “locked” in the enclave, Guterres highlighted the dire need for medical evacuations and urged, “Everything must be done to increase the number of medical evacuations.”

Guterres refrained from directly addressing whether the situation in Gaza constitutes genocide, saying: “The situation is sufficiently horrible not to be worried with the semantics.”

However, he underscored that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the appropriate institution to determine such matters and stated, “I respect the decisions of the International Court of Justice.”.

The UN chief reiterated his stance that the ongoing suffering of Palestinians amounts to “collective punishment” and insisted that no justification exists for such actions. He urged an immediate cessation of these practices. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

