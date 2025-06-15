UN Secretary-General Urges Israel and Iran to De-escalate, Calls for Diplomacy

New York, MINA – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel and Iran to immediately halt the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and open the door to diplomacy.

The statement was delivered through his official account on platform X. “Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iranian missiles hitting Tel Aviv, all of this must stop. Diplomacy and peace must be the priority,” Guterres wrote.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, also issued a warning regarding the serious consequences this tension could have on the region and the world.

At the UN Security Council emergency meeting, DiCarlo emphasized that the current situation requires urgent action to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

“Neighboring countries have closed their airspace and placed their forces on high alert. The impact of this conflict has already spread across the region,” DiCarlo stated.

She also highlighted the importance of all member states adhering to the UN Charter and international law, including the obligation not to use force against the sovereignty of other nations.

“We must not allow this situation to escalate into a major conflict with global consequences,” she added.

The Israeli airstrikes, which began on Friday morning, targeted several of Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, killing several top military commanders and prominent scientists. The operation continued into the night, striking various cities, including Tehran.

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise III on Friday night, firing missiles that struck several areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv.

The United Nations continues to promote diplomatic efforts between both parties to prevent further escalation and to maintain regional stability. [N]

