54 Countries and Organizations Urge UNSC to Prevent Weapon Sales to Israel 

New York, MINA – Türkiye, along with 53 other signatories, has sent a joint letter to the UN Security Council urging it to take immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Sunday.

The letter, led by Türkiye’s initiative, was signed by 52 countries and two international organizations, and submitted to the UN on Nov. 1, calling for a cessation of arms supplies to Israel.

“We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide,” Fidan said at a news conference in Djibouti, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Fidan highlighted that Israel’s ability to procure weapons and ammunition from other countries has fueled terror in the region.

“We must prevent Israel from purchasing arms and munitions. We need to keep our sensitivity on this issue on the agenda at every platform,” he added.

Stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has become a “global threat,” he urged all countries to prevent Israel from ignoring international law.

“There is genocide in Gaza. Netanyahu’s intention is to completely eliminate the two-state solution by using every means possible,” he stressed.

Asserting that Netanyahu is trying to expand the conflict to other regions, particularly Lebanon, he underlined the need for collective action to prevent further violations of international law by Israel.

Fidan also expressed Türkiye’s support for African nations giving voice to global conscience, pointing out South Africa’s role spearheading the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

He stressed that the current global international order must change as it is unable to resolve historical injustices and instead reproduces them.

“This inevitable transformation will occur under the leadership of African countries, which the current international system has ignored,” Fidan said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)