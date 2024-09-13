Indonesian Foreign Minister Says Don’t Leave Palestine Alone

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said goodbye to Commission I of the DPR in her last working meeting, in Jakarta, Thursday (12/9/2024) (photo: YouTube Parliament of the Republic of Indonesia)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said goodbye to Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament in her last working meeting. She advised the council members not to leave Palestine to struggle alone in achieving its independence.

“Earlier the leadership spoke about Palestine. Do not leave the Palestinian people to struggle alone amidst the deprivation of their rights,” said Retno in a meeting at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Thursday.

Retno hopes that Indonesia will continue to accompany Palestine to fight for justice and humanity in Palestine.

In addition, Retno expressed her gratitude for having been entrusted with the mandate as the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs. She hopes to always be able to contribute to the nation.

“I am very honored to receive the mandate and responsibility, to be the captain of Indonesian diplomacy for 10 years of that mandate. Soon it will be finished as an ordinary citizen I will continue to try to contribute to Indonesia,” said Retno.

She said she would never tire of contributing to the country. Retno hopes that the Indonesian nation will be better in the future.

“Once again, never get tired of loving Indonesia, never get tired of doing good for Indonesia. Thank you once again, I beg your leave, ladies and gentlemen,” added Retno while bowing to the right, left, and front facing the Commission leadership table. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)