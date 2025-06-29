SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Houthi Launch Another Missile Attack on Israel

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sana’a, MINA – The Houthi militia group in Yemen launched a ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory on Saturday. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the attack was in response to Israel’s assaults on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement, Saree said the group targeted “sensitive Israeli enemy sites” in the Beersheba area using a Dhul-Fiqar ballistic missile, according to Anadolu Agency

“This strike is a response to the criminal enemy’s atrocities against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” Saree stated.
The Israeli military confirmed that warning sirens were briefly sounded in several areas as a sign of an incoming attack. They stated that the missile launched was most likely intercepted before reaching its target.

This attack was the first carried out by the Houthis since the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was implemented on Tuesday, following a 12-day armed conflict.

The Houthi group has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory since the Gaza conflict broke out in October 2023. At that time, Houthi launched a major assault that triggered the war in Gaza.

During a two-month ceasefire until March 2025, the Houthis halted their attacks. However, the attacks resumed after Israel relaunched its military operations in Gaza.

This latest missile strike adds to the tensions in the region, even though the ceasefire with Iran remains in effect. The conflict continues with various regional actors involved, reflecting the complexity of Middle East geopolitics. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza war Houthi attacks on Israel Yemen

