Indonesian FM’s Statement at UNSC: Israel Must be Held Accountable for Its Atrocities in Gaza

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi attended the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Open Debate on the situation of Middle East and Palestine in New York, United States on Tuesday.

On the occasion, she called on UNSC to urge the Israeli Occupation to take responsibility for its atrocities in Palestine, including in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel must be hel accountable for its actions, including atrocities in Gaza,” said Retno.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized, no nation above the law. Israeli violations and atrocities against Palestinian have not been touched by the law at all.

She highlighted the failure of the UNSC to stop Israeli atrocities against Palestine through many resolution that have been adopted. Whereas, UNSC resolutions are binding and must be enforced.

“My question today: how many resolutions have been adopted regarding Palestine? How many have been enacted? Where should Palestine go when, during dozen of years UNSC has failed to act on their own resolution while Israel killing Palestinian with impunity?,” she emphasized.

Therefore, Foreign Minister urged the members of UNSC to stop the horrors faces daily by Palestinian in Gaza and the West Bank and Indonesia will do everything it can to support Palestine.

Indonesian Foreign Minister will present at the International Criminal Justice (ICJ) to convey her views regarding the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation in Palestine on February 19.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli Occupation Forces has continued its aggresion against the Gaza Strip with the support of United States dan Europe.

Israeli warplanes bombed hospitals, buildings, towers, and houses of Palestinian civilians.

The Israel relentless aggresion against Gaza caused the death of 25,295 martyred and injured 63,000 people.

In addition, more than 85 percent or 1,9 million people were Forces to displaced.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)