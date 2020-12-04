UNGA Adopts Five Resolutions Related to Palestine and Gholan Syria

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly (UNGA) with a majority of its members on Wednesday accepted and adopted a number of resolutions, four related to the Palestinian issue, and one resolution related to Gholan Syria.

In a session held at the UN office, the resolution entitled “Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Problem” received the support of 145 countries, rejecting 7 countries, and abstaining from 9 countries.

In the UN official statement quoted by MINA on Friday, seven countries that rejected them were Australia, Canada, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States.

The UN general assembly also approved the agenda of the “Special Information Program of the UN Secretary General’s Information Department on the Palestinian Problem” with 142 countries supporting it, 8 countries rejecting it, and 11 abstaining.

Meanwhile, the resolution entitled “Committee for the implementation of the unchangeable rights of the Palestinian people” received the support of 91 countries, 17 countries rejected it, and 54 countries abstained.

The fourth resolution approved by the UN general assembly, namely the “Division of Palestinian Rights at the Secretariat General of the United Nations” received the support of 82 countries, 25 refused, and 53 countries abstained.

The resolution that relates to Gholan Syria receives the support of 88 countries, 9 refuses, and 62 countries chose to abstain.

With further provisions, the UN General Assembly asked all Member States not to recognize any changes to the borders before 1967, including those relating to the status of Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.

As such, the treaty with Israel must not imply recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the territories Israel occupied in 1967.

Under the terms of the resolution of the Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Assembly asked the Committee to continue to focus its activities throughout 2021 and 2022 on efforts and initiatives to end the Israeli occupation and regulate activities in this regard.

Prior to the vote, the 75th President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, stated that the Palestinian issue was submitted to the UN general assembly for the first time in 1947 and a number of UN resolutions were issued regarding Palestine in the past seven decades but there was no change whatsoever.

The President of the General Assembly stated that it is impossible to achieve security and stability in the Middle East region without a just and permanent and comprehensive peace between Israel and Palestine.

The time has come to defend justice, the time has come to respect the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people.

Riyad Mansour, a permanent Palestinian observer at the United Nations expressed his appreciation for the support of international solidarity for Palestine.

Mansour calls on all member States to each of their commitments regarding international law, including the adoption of UN resolutions to the 4th Geneva Convention.

Without adoption of resolutions, without sanctions, it is very painful that Israel is still occupying, ignoring all UN resolutions, violating international law and human rights, destroying essential peace and stability and security.

Palestinian observers urged the UN’s commitment through serious work through political pressure, law and other means.

Mansour also calls for continued humanitarian and development support for Palestinian refugees, through the UN agency UNRWA, until a fair solution for Palestine is reached, in accordance with resolution 194 which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

